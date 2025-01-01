Skims
Emma Grede Dropped Out of School at 16. Now the Skims Boss Runs a $4 Billion Empire — Here's How.
Grede says she spends a tremendous amount of time hiring the right people.
Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Making Underwear for Men — But the $4 Billion Brand Could Soon Announce Even Bigger News
Items in the new men's line, which includes undershirts and leggings, range from $16 to $54.
Skims Is Now Worth $4 Billion, But for One Customer It's Priceless After the 'Body Armor' Saved Her Life
One TikTok user claims her Skims were so tight, it prevented her from bleeding out after being shot. The video has been viewed 1.5 million times.
Noticias
Kim Kardashian es criticada tras dar consejos a las mujeres trabajadoras desde su posición privilegiada
Las palabras de la emprendedora, socialité y empresaria encienden la ira de las mujeres que se despiertan cada día para ir a trabajar. Aquí te explicamos por qué…