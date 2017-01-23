real entrepreneurs

How to Tackle Creativity, According to Super Bowl-bound New England Patriot Martellus Bennett

The NFL superstar has made it his business to embrace fun and creativity.
  • ---Shares

Even if you are a Steelers fan whose Super Bowl hopes and dreams were sent to the locker room battered, bruised and thoroughly beaten by the Patriots, it's hard not to like #88, Martellus Bennett. The tight end's passion for play on the field and passion for play off the field is infectious.  

Related: Serena Williams and the 9 Most Successful Entrepreneur Athletes

Bennett is one of a kind for sure -- funny, easygoing and much more chill than you'd expect from a man who runs over opponents for a living. He takes his job with the Patriots extremely seriously and built a side business that embraces his creative and whimsical spirit as well.

Watch the above video and learn about his passion for books, animation and totally made-up words.

 

 

Dan Bova

Dan Bova is the editorial director of all digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. He currently writes a weekly humor column for The Journal News.

Super Bowl Creativity NFL News and Trends Radicals & Visionaries
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox