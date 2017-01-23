How to Tackle Creativity, According to Super Bowl-bound New England Patriot Martellus Bennett

Even if you are a Steelers fan whose Super Bowl hopes and dreams were sent to the locker room battered, bruised and thoroughly beaten by the Patriots, it's hard not to like #88, Martellus Bennett. The tight end's passion for play on the field and passion for play off the field is infectious.

Bennett is one of a kind for sure -- funny, easygoing and much more chill than you'd expect from a man who runs over opponents for a living. He takes his job with the Patriots extremely seriously and built a side business that embraces his creative and whimsical spirit as well.

Watch the above video and learn about his passion for books, animation and totally made-up words.