I’ve Spent 25 Years Helping People Rebuild Their Reputations. These Are the 6 Steps I Always Recommend.

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Key Takeaways Many business owners are making the same mistake. They’re focusing entirely on removing the original defamatory post while overlooking the much larger challenge: rebuilding the accurate online narrative that search engines, AI platforms and prospective customers rely on every day.

Investing in a proactive online reputation management strategy gives Google, AI-powered search platforms and prospective customers a broader, more accurate understanding of who you are.

Online defamation can damage your reputation long after a false post is published. Today, a single inaccurate article, review or social media post can spread far beyond its original source, influencing Google Search results, AI-generated search summaries and the way prospective clients, investors, journalists and partners perceive you. For high-profile individuals and businesses, the reputational consequences can be immediate — and long-lasting.

A single act of online defamation can change how people perceive you or your business almost overnight.

False allegations no longer remain confined to one website. They can appear prominently in Google Search, be referenced by other publishers, cited in online discussions and ultimately influence the information AI-powered search platforms use to answer questions about your reputation. By the time someone researches your name or company, defamatory content may already be shaping their first impression before you’ve had the opportunity to respond.

After more than 25 years helping high-profile individuals and businesses recover from online attacks through online reputation management, search optimization and content suppression strategies, I’ve seen how quickly misinformation can spread — and how difficult it becomes to reverse once search engines and AI systems begin surfacing it. While removing defamatory content should always be the first priority, it is rarely the complete solution. The organizations and individuals that recover most effectively understand that protecting their reputation requires a comprehensive, long-term strategy rather than a single takedown request.

Throughout my career, I’ve also noticed the same mistake repeated time and time again. People focus entirely on removing the original defamatory post while overlooking the much larger challenge: rebuilding the accurate online narrative that search engines, AI platforms and prospective customers rely on every day. Even if the original content disappears, copies, screenshots, syndicated articles and archived discussions can continue influencing search results long after the initial publication has been removed.

If you become the target of online defamation, these are the steps I recommend taking next.

Remove defamatory content as quickly as possible

When online defamation occurs, speed matters.

The longer defamatory content remains online, the greater the opportunity it has to be indexed by Google, shared across social media, republished by other websites and incorporated into AI-generated search results. Every additional day online increases the likelihood that the false information will spread beyond its original source.

Begin by documenting everything. Capture screenshots, URLs, publication dates and any related comments or discussions before the content changes or disappears. This documentation may become valuable if legal action or platform appeals become necessary.

Next, report the content through the appropriate platform. Many websites have policies addressing harassment, impersonation or false information. Depending on the circumstances, you may also pursue legal remedies through a qualified attorney or submit a request to remove content from Google if it qualifies under Google’s content removal policies.

While removing defamatory content won’t always erase its impact, acting quickly gives you the best opportunity to limit its visibility before it spreads across additional platforms.

Evaluate your online reputation

Once you’ve taken steps to remove the content, evaluate your broader online reputation.

Search your personal name, your business name and the terms people commonly associate with you. Look beyond the first search result and carefully review the entire first page of Google Search. Then perform the same searches using AI-powered platforms to understand how they summarize your reputation.

Ask yourself the same questions a prospective client, investor, employer or journalist might ask. Does the information accurately reflect your experience, expertise and accomplishments? Or has one false narrative become disproportionately visible because there isn’t enough authoritative information available elsewhere?

This assessment often reveals that the real problem isn’t simply the defamatory content itself. Instead, it’s the absence of enough credible, positive information to outweigh it. Understanding your current online presence helps identify where your reputation is most vulnerable and where your online reputation management strategy should focus first.

Strengthen your online reputation management strategy

Effective online reputation management extends far beyond responding to a single post.

Search engines and AI platforms evaluate information from hundreds of trusted sources, not just one webpage. The more accurate, credible and authoritative information available about you or your business, the easier it becomes for these systems to distinguish fact from misinformation.

That means consistently publishing educational content, maintaining detailed professional biographies, earning legitimate media coverage, speaking at industry conferences, contributing expert commentary to respected publications and creating thought leadership that demonstrates genuine expertise.

It also means ensuring that your owned digital assets — including your website, executive profiles and social media channels — remain active, current and aligned with your professional reputation.

The objective isn’t simply to suppress defamatory content. It’s to ensure accurate, trustworthy information becomes the dominant narrative surrounding your name or business across both traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences.

Understand how Google and AI shape reputation

Online defamation no longer affects only traditional search results.

Increasingly, people research companies and individuals by asking AI-powered search platforms direct questions instead of typing keywords into Google. These platforms generate answers using information collected from across the internet, including news articles, websites, business profiles and other publicly available sources.

If inaccurate information becomes one of the most prominent or frequently cited sources available, it can influence how AI systems summarize your reputation — even if the original defamatory content is no longer ranking at the top of Google’s search results.

This represents an important shift in online reputation management.

Today, it’s not enough to monitor what appears on the first page of Google Search. You should also regularly review how AI-powered search platforms characterize you or your business. These summaries increasingly shape public perception because users often trust AI-generated answers without clicking through to verify the underlying sources.

Organizations that actively manage both traditional search visibility and AI search visibility will be significantly better positioned as search behavior continues evolving.

Build authority before a crisis occurs

One lesson has remained remarkably consistent throughout my career in online reputation management.

The high-profile individuals and businesses that recover most effectively from online defamation have already invested in building authority before a crisis occurs.

Imagine two businesses facing nearly identical defamatory posts. One has years of earned media coverage, educational articles, executive thought leadership, podcast interviews, industry speaking engagements and authoritative content associated with its brand. The other has little more than a basic website and a handful of social media profiles.

Search engines and AI platforms have substantially more trustworthy information available to evaluate the first business. Because those systems rely on multiple signals of authority and credibility, a single defamatory article is far less likely to dominate the overall narrative.

The same principle applies to personal brands. Professionals who consistently publish valuable insights, contribute to respected publications and establish themselves as recognized experts create a stronger digital foundation that becomes increasingly resilient when misinformation appears.

In many cases, the best defense against online defamation begins years before an attack ever occurs.

Protect your reputation before the next attack

No one can prevent every instance of online defamation.

False accusations, malicious reviews and coordinated online attacks are an unfortunate reality of today’s digital landscape. However, what you can control is how prepared you are before they happen.

Investing in a proactive online reputation management strategy gives Google, AI-powered search platforms and prospective customers a broader, more accurate understanding of who you are. It creates a digital footprint built on credibility rather than allowing isolated acts of misinformation to define your reputation.

In the age of AI, reputation is no longer shaped solely by what people publish — it is increasingly shaped by what search engines and artificial intelligence choose to surface, summarize and recommend. The organizations and individuals who recognize this shift early and actively build a strong, authoritative online presence will be far better equipped to withstand future attacks and ensure that truth — not misinformation — defines their digital reputation.