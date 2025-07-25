Negative press can damage your reputation, but with a mix of legal tools, platform reporting and strategic content creation, you can often remove or bury harmful coverage and start rebuilding trust.

It's never easy dealing with bad press or negative online coverage — whether it stems from a genuine mistake or something more serious, like defamation. The good news? In many cases, there are effective ways to remove harmful content entirely. And even if it can't be taken down, the right strategies can push that coverage out of sight, so it's far less likely to be seen.

The impact of negative press can be serious. It can lead to lost trust, a damaged reputation and missed opportunities. People may hold back from reaching out simply because that bad coverage is the first thing they see.

That's why it's so important to take steps to manage the fallout and begin turning things around.

Here are some ways to get rid of bad press entirely.

Legal option: Defamation

Sometimes, bad press is shared illegally, and in those cases, you may have legal options to get it taken down.

If someone spreads false information about you or your business and presents it as fact, it could qualify as defamation. That includes libel (if written) and slander (if spoken).

However, defamation laws vary by state, and determining whether something is legally defamatory isn't always straightforward, especially when it's published online, which adds another layer of complexity.

If an attorney confirms that the content is defamatory, they can issue a cease-and-desist letter, request a correction or retraction or even file a lawsuit if that's the best course of action for your situation.

Responding to doxxing

If negative press coverage has resulted in you being doxxed, you can use Google to remove that information from its search results by filling out a form, particularly if it was posted with malice.

Examples of this type of information include your address, social security number, credit card number, an image of your handwritten signature and a copy of your passport.

Battling exploitative removal practices

If you've contacted a person or organization to request that negative information be taken down and were told you'd need to pay for its removal, Google may be able to step in. In cases like this, where content takedown is tied to extortion or financial demand, Google can choose to de-index the content from its search results. However, this option typically doesn't apply to business review platforms.

Explicit content

If the negative coverage involves explicit content that was shared without your consent, you can also ask Google to remove it from search results. This applies to real content as well as AI-generated or manipulated media, especially when it includes your likeness or falsely identifies you as being involved.

Violations of community guidelines

Many platforms like Reddit, Facebook or discussion forums have community guidelines in place. If the content violates these rules — and often it does — you can report it directly to the platform's moderation team. Be specific about what rules were violated and request their removal accordingly.

Burying negative search results

If you've tried everything and still can't get the bad press removed, don't worry — there are still effective ways to suppress it.

Why is suppression important? Because the majority of people never scroll past the first few search results. Very few make it to the 10th result, and even fewer click onto page two. That means your goal is to push the bad press down, so what shows up first is something positive.

Replace it with positive content

One of the best ways to shift focus away from negative press is to publish positive content actively. The good news? Google tends to favor fresh content. That gives your new, positive material an edge over older, negative stories.

Start with your website. Improve the design, update your content, and publish blog posts or announcements that reflect your values, successes and community engagement. You can also write articles on platforms like Medium, LinkedIn and Substack.

Be active on your social media accounts as well. Post regularly and positively, and link to your new content to strengthen its visibility. Everywhere you have control — your site, your bios, your press kit — make sure the information is accurate and up to date.

Pro tip: Google places high value on backlinks. When your positive content is linked across credible sources, it becomes more likely to rank higher than the negative press.

Encourage positive customer reviews

If you run a business, one of the most powerful things you can do is encourage satisfied customers to leave honest, positive reviews. This is especially important if negative press is tied to poor ratings or public criticism.

That said, the best way to earn good reviews is to be good at what you do. Stay authentic, trustworthy, and customer-focused. If that's always been your approach, keep going. If not — or if negative feedback came as a result of poor service — now's the time to fix it and move forward.

Issue a public apology (if necessary)

If the negative coverage was the result of a mistake you or your company made, consider offering a sincere, public apology. A thoughtful response that takes responsibility and outlines how you're making things right can go a long way toward rebuilding trust.

In the end, while it may feel overwhelming to face a wave of bad press, it's not the end of the story. With the right mix of legal action, online strategy and reputation management, you can reduce the visibility of harmful content — or remove it altogether — and begin reshaping your public image in a meaningful way.