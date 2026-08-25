The Owner of the 49ers Was Arrested in Ohio For ‘Possessing Criminal Tools’ — Here’s What We Know

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San Francisco 49ers owner and CEO John “Jed” York was arrested Sunday in East Palestine, Ohio, on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing “criminal tools,” according to court records obtained by The Athletic. He was booked and released the same day on an own-recognizance bond, and pleaded no contest to both charges Monday in Columbiana County Municipal Court.

York was fined $150 and sentenced to two days in jail. Court records show the disorderly conduct charge was originally engaging in prostitution before being amended. Per a conversation with Cleveland-based attorney Marisa Darden, The Athletic reports that criminal tools is a “fairly nebulous, broad statute that criminalizes possession of any instrument, substance, device or article designed or adapted for criminal use.”

A cellular device was returned to York, and $160 that had been seized was forfeited to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force as part of the agreement.

“As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” the 49ers said in a statement. The NFL said it will review the matter under its personal conduct policy.

York filed for divorce from his wife, Danielle Belluomini York, in May. He became the 49ers’ principal owner in 2024 after acquiring additional shares from his mother.