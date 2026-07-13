This Venture Capitalist Is Paying a Record $9.6 Billion for an NFL Team

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A group led by billionaire Vinod Khosla agreed to buy the 2026 Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, a record price for an NFL franchise, according to ESPN. Here’s the rub: Khosla also owns part of the San Francisco 49ers franchise, so he will have to give up his stake in that team to close the deal. NFL owners still need to approve it at a meeting expected in late August.

The Seahawks have been owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen since his death in 2018. Allen’s sister, Jody, has run the team as trustee, carrying out his wish to eventually sell the franchise and donate the proceeds to charity. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created,” Khosla said.

Khosla is worth $13.8 billion, according to Forbes, and joined the 49ers ownership group last year at an $8.5 billion valuation. The Seahawks beat the Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl and have made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons.