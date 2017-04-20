Watch 'The Never Settle Show' Ep. 3: Pursuing Your Childhood Dream

The third episode of The Never Settle Show streamed live of Entrepreneur's Facebook page this Wednesday and delivered another soul-soothing mix of inspiration and information for entrepreneurs.

Host Mario Armstrong spoke with Jason Mayden, former lead designer at Nike, who is now pursuing his childhood dream of starting his own shoe company. Watch and learn about how Mayden cold called Nike, wrote letters and got turned down three times before landing his breakthrough gig.

Related: Inspiring Quote to Get You Through Your Day

Also in this episode, Mario shared his formula for creating the perfect ask—and explained how he put it to work when he approached Today Show host Matt Lauer.

Check out the full episode above and be sure to catch the next one live. Tune-in info below:

· The Never Settle Show, live every Wednesday at 7pm EST on Entrepreneur's Facebook page

Learn more about the Never Settle Show and sign up for alerts here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and coming soon to Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.