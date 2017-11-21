Daymond John: Do This Before Selecting a Coworking Space

With a coworking space on seemingly every corner, it’s not always easy to know which is the best option for your company. But as Shark Tank star Daymond John reassures entrepreneurs, there’s a perfect fit for everyone.

Related: This One Thing Could Have Made Daymond John Even More Successful

The secret, according to John, is to spend as much time as possible in the spaces you’re considering before you commit. Watch this short video as John, who recently opened coworking space Blueprint + Co, shares the red flags to watch out for to ensure you stay both productive and happy.