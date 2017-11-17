Gerard Adams Has Something Big to Announce

If you're a fan of his show 'Leaders Create Leaders,' get ready to get hyped.

For years, Gerard Adams, aka The Millennial Mentor, has been inspiring people to leverage their passions for success and create their dream lifestyle. After selling the site he co-founded, Elite Daily, Gerard developed a video series, Leaders Create Leaders, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

He has spoken with some amazing people over the last two seasons and dropped by the Entrepreneur offices this week to announce the launch of season three, which promises to be his best yet. Check out the details in the video above, and watch the premiere episode here. Check out the latest episodes of Leaders Create Leaders every Thursday.

Get ready to get fired up!

Related: Scam or Superior Product? How One Entrepreneur Dealt With Scandal After Early Success.