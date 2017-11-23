Why This 73-Year-Old Company Is a Master Instagram User

Colleen Smithe Parker is director of advertising for Walter E. Smithe, a family-owned furniture business in Illinois. Walter E. Smithe has been in business for more than seven decades, and, like any long-lasting business, it has had to adapt over time.

So, the business that opened in the 1940s is now focused on social media marketing, particularly photo-heavy mediums like Instagram. Parker explains how the furniture company has developed a strategy to stay relevant, giving viewers tips on how they can do the same for their business.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: Why This Entrepreneur Hands Out Skulls Instead of Trophies

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.