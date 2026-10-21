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Key Takeaways Organizational layers soften reality, so executives end up managing reports instead of the business.

Frontline employees spot friction long before it shows up in dashboards or formal meetings.

Regular, unstaged time on the floor plus visible follow-through builds both better decisions and trust.

One of the biggest risks executives face is becoming too disconnected from the reality of their own business. It becomes easy to experience the company through dashboards, presentations and filtered conversations instead of direct observation. Information gets summarized, simplified and cleaned up before it reaches the executive floor. Over time, leaders can start managing reports about the business instead of the business itself. That disconnect creates dangerous blind spots.

I learned early in my career that conference-room reality and frontline reality are often very different. A new strategy hire, fresh out of Wharton in a Brooks Brothers suit, asked me how she could succeed at our Fortune 100 company, I told her to work in one of our brick-and-mortar stores for a year. She was incredulous, but she took on the challenge, and after nine months, we plucked her out of the store and promoted her into a director role. Her doubters could not help but understand how talented and equipped she was to handle the responsibilities.

Employees closest to customers usually know where friction exists long before executives do. They see operational inefficiencies, customer frustrations and cultural problems in real time while leadership teams are still discussing quarterly trends.

The issue is rarely bad intent. Most executives genuinely want accurate information. The problem is that organizational layers naturally soften reality as information moves upward.

That is why executives need recurring exposure to the frontlines of their business.

The best information rarely comes from formal meetings

In large organizations, people often become cautious around senior leadership. Meetings grow more polished. Language becomes more careful. Employees avoid uncomfortable truths because they do not want to appear negative or difficult.

Meanwhile, the most valuable information is often sitting several layers below the executive team. I have walked through stores, distribution centers and offices where frontline employees identified problems within minutes that had somehow never surfaced in formal reporting. Customers notice operational breakdowns immediately. Employees working directly with customers notice them even faster.

Strong executives create systems to hear those signals earlier. That requires more than scheduled site visits with carefully prepared talking points. Employees can quickly tell the difference between performative visibility and genuine curiosity. Leaders who spend time asking questions, listening carefully and observing operations firsthand gain a much clearer understanding of how the business actually functions and build credibility with their teams.

Some of the most valuable conversations happen informally: a store manager explaining why a process slows employees down, a frontline employee describing a recurring customer frustration or a warehouse worker identifying inefficiencies that remain invisible on spreadsheets. Those conversations often reveal more than formal presentations ever will.

Growth naturally creates distance

As companies scale, executives inevitably become more removed from day-to-day operations. Some separation is unavoidable. Running a large organization requires strategic focus, investor communication and organizational coordination. Still, distance changes perspective. Growth rewards companies that remain operationally aware.

The challenge is that success itself often creates insulation. The larger an organization becomes, the easier it is for leadership teams to spend most of their time with other executives rather than employees and customers.

That environment can slowly distort decision-making.

A strategy that looks logical inside a boardroom may become completely impractical inside a store, warehouse or customer service environment. Leaders only discover those gaps when they spend time where the work is actually happening.

Leadership looks very different from the store floor

Executives are ultimately paid to make decisions under uncertainty. Better information leads to better decisions. Frontline exposure gives leaders context that reporting alone cannot provide. It helps executives understand how employees experience the company, how customers interact with the business and where operational friction creates unnecessary complexity.

It also improves credibility. Employees notice when executives show genuine interest in how the business operates at ground level. They notice when leaders ask thoughtful questions, remember details and follow through on concerns that get raised. That visibility builds trust because employees feel seen instead of managed from a distance.

People become more candid when they believe leaders genuinely want honest feedback and are willing to act on it.

Entrepreneurial leadership requires proximity

One idea I have spent a lot of time thinking about in recent years is entrepreneurial leadership inside larger organizations.

Startups survive because founders stay close to customers, operations and execution. Problems surface quickly, decisions happen quickly and adjustments happen quickly. Larger companies often lose some of that responsiveness as bureaucracy expands.

Executives who stay connected to frontline reality help preserve that entrepreneurial energy and develop a culture of open dialogue. In my career, store visits were never dog-and-pony shows. I went regularly; three out of four weeks, I would be on the road. I loved being close to the action, and by being in close proximity to these teams, they knew that we were all pulling in the same direction.

They recognize problems earlier, identify opportunities faster and make decisions with greater operational context. They understand how strategy translates into execution because they regularly see the execution itself.

Leaders who become completely disconnected from customers and employees eventually begin leading an abstract version of the company instead of the real one.

That is where costly mistakes begin.

Practical ways executives can stay connected

Executives do not need to spend every day on the frontlines, but they do need systems that keep them connected to operational reality.

That means spending recurring time in stores, branches, warehouses or customer-facing environments without turning every visit into a staged event. It means asking employees what slows them down instead of relying entirely on dashboards and presentations. It means observing customers directly and paying attention to repeated friction points employees consistently mention.

Leadership teams also benefit from creating closer proximity between decision-makers and operators. High-potential executives should spend time in operational roles early in their careers. Senior leaders should periodically work alongside frontline teams to better understand how strategy translates into execution.

Walk the floor without a large leadership entourage. Eat in the employee cafeteria. Ask frontline workers what they would change if they could fix one thing tomorrow. The goal is not to inspect employees. The goal is to understand reality more clearly.

Most importantly, leaders need to follow through visibly on the feedback they receive. Employees become far more candid when they believe leadership is genuinely listening and willing to act.

A company’s culture and operational reality are usually visible long before they appear in a quarterly report. Leaders who stay close to customers and employees tend to identify problems earlier, make better decisions and build organizations that remain adaptable as they grow.