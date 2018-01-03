3 Ways to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Improve Yourself in 2018

Make the leap from who you are to who you want to be.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network Partner Ben Angel wants to help you get out of your comfort zone so you can become the person you want to be and achieve your goals. He starts by giving you a metaphor of what it's like to try to go beyond your comfort zone. Think of a rubber band that's been placed around a pole on one end. The farther you try to pull that band, the tighter it becomes and the more it wants to snap back to its original place.

So, in order to fight this feeling Angel gives three tips you can use to make your self-improvement steps last.

Click play to learn how to stretch your comfort zone without burning out.

Related: It's Time to Stop Glorifying the Non-Stop Hustle

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.