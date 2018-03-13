To Avoid Distractions and Stay off Facebook, This Entrepreneur Uses a Special App That Limits His Internet Use

/

Everyone has their own tactics for staying focus. Learn what works for this founder.

In today’s busy world, it’s easy to get distracted. However, if you want to succeed as an entrepreneur, staying focused will be a major key to your success.

Jon Good, the founder and CEO of gourmet chocolate company Jon Good Chocolates, understands firsthand how hard it can be to stay on track sometimes. That’s why he’s discovered a digital tool that helps him keep his eye on the ball. Good uses a blocker app called StayFocused, which acts as a web browser and monitors your usage on certain websites that might serve as distractions.

Like many of us, Good often found himself spending too much time on Facebook. Luckily with StayFocused, the amount of time he can spend on Facebook is limited and the app will block him from overusing it for non-business related matters. “

It’s great to have that hard stop when there are other things you’ve got to do,” Good says in the video.

To learn more about how Good stays focused, click play.

This video was shot at Pilotworks.