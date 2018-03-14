Why This Risk-Taking Entrepreneur Always Says 'Yes' to the Right Opportunities

As an entrepreneur, you've got to be fearless, stand up to challenges and say 'yes' to opportunities that help your business.

March 14, 2018 2 min read

If you turn down an opportunity to take a risk and prove something to yourself and your company, you might be missing out on an important moment in your entrepreneurial career.

That’s why whenever she’s presented with a risk or opportunity, Auria Abraham, founder and chef of Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen, says “yes.” Then, figures out how to make it happen later. After receiving a request for one of the largest orders her company has ever seen, and under a tight deadline, Abraham didn’t think twice before accepting the challenge. “I had, at the time, no idea how we were going to do it,” she shares in the video. “It’s an opportunity and it’s a risk. It was scary but go-time. You just have to make it happen. Prove it to yourself.”

And that’s exactly what Abraham and her team did. Successfully completing the order, the company felt proud and learned an important lesson: say yes and then figure out how to make it happen later.

To learn more from Abraham and her experience with risk-taking, click play.

This video was shot at Pilotworks.