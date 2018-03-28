Why This Entrepreneur Stays on the 'Middle Path' in Life and Business

Learn how this entrepreneur approaches events that occur both inside and outside of her business.

Sometimes it’s better to be neutral than to be extreme. At least that’s what works for Auria Abraham, the founder and chef of Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen.

Abraham believes that staying on a “middle path” is the best way to approach things that are happening both in business and life. “It’s about being non-reactive to your surroundings and circumstances,” she says in the video. You truly never know what might happen in the future. While something amazing might happen one day, it could turn out to have a negative effect down the line. That’s why Abraham thinks it’s important not to get too caught up in things.

“What I try to do in life, not just in my business but in life with my friends and family, is to stay on the middle path,” she says. “Life is easier that way.”

To learn more about Abraham’s approach to staying on the middle path, click play.

