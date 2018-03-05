My Queue

Entrepreneurs / Advice

This Entrepreneur Never Thought She Would Run a Business. Here's How She Got Comfortable in That Role.

Here's what you can learn from Eden Sassoon's success.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eden Sassoon didn't think she would become a business leader when she was younger. She thought she would get married and become a housewife. However, she has become a successful entrepreneur, and in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Sassoon to ask her rapid-fire questions about her view on entrepreneurship, what she would tell her younger self and more.

Click play to learn more about entrepreneurship and Eden Sassoon.

Related: The 3 Attributes of Every Successful Marketing Campaign

