This Entrepreneur Never Thought She Would Run a Business. Here's How She Got Comfortable in That Role.

Here's what you can learn from Eden Sassoon's success.

March 5, 2018 1 min read

Eden Sassoon didn't think she would become a business leader when she was younger. She thought she would get married and become a housewife. However, she has become a successful entrepreneur, and in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Sassoon to ask her rapid-fire questions about her view on entrepreneurship, what she would tell her younger self and more.

Click play to learn more about entrepreneurship and Eden Sassoon.

