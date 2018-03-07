To Succeed as a Woman in Business, You Need to Find Your Champion

/

Author Jill Griffin argues that since men still hold most of the leadership positions, women need male mentors, too.

March 7, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jill Griffin, author of Women Make Great Leaders: Real World Lessons To Accelerate Your Climb, offers 24 lessons for women to become great leaders, stand their ground and learn how to say no. Griffin argues that many women seek to be people pleasers and have a hard time saying no. She encourages women to find male champions who are “two or three rings” above them because that’s how you get on the corporate radar and emphasizes that women shouldn’t ask, they should just do. Griffin says that “women have been making strides” in becoming great leaders and that a pipeline must be built in order to get more women moving into the C-suite and corporate boards.

