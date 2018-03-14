My Queue

News and Trends / Starting a Business

This 'Gold Rush' Star Wants to Put Himself Out of Business

Entrepreneur picked the brain of gold miner Parker Schnabel, who has learned a lot about success and risk taking while digging in the dirt.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
Fans of Discovery's Gold Rush know that 23-year-old mine boss Parker Schnabel ended his season with 6,280 ounces in his gold jars. If you're not familiar with gold mining in the Yukon, that's a lot. A whole lot. To be specific, $7,536,132 worth of nuggety goodness.

Related: Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks

So after battling through a season plagued by mud, crazy neighbors and continuous equipment breakdowns, Parker naturally decided to take a well-deserved rest, right? Wrong. On Parker's offseason, the self-described "dirt nerd" and his trusted crew headed down from the frozen north to the jungles of Guyana in South America to try their luck mining for gold in the not-very-people-friendly jungle.

Related: Wanna Get Filthy Rich? Listen to the Guys From 'Gold Rush.'

Tune in to Gold Rush: Parker's Trail premiering Friday, March 30, at 9 p.m. on Discovery to find out if they hit pay dirt, got dysentery or maybe a little bit of both!

