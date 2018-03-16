Bill Gates Storms the White House! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
- Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day. Shopping intelligence company Catalina estimates that Guinness will have a 500 percent increase in sales this week, and Harp Lager's sales will jump over 900 percent!
- Bill Gates sat down with President Trump at the White House yesterday. The meeting was closed to the press, but foreign aid was a likely topic. In his 2018 annual letter, Gates wrote that U.S. aid overseas saves lives, creates jobs and makes Americans more secure.
- The NCAA is officially a billion-dollar-per-year organization, reporting $1.045 billion in total revenue for 2017. Over $800 million of that came from TV and marketing rights fees. In other financial news, how’s your bracket holding up?