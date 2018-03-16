My Queue

News and Trends

Bill Gates Storms the White House! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

  1. Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day. Shopping intelligence company Catalina estimates that Guinness will have a 500 percent increase in sales this week, and Harp Lager's sales will jump over 900 percent! 
  2. Bill Gates sat down with President Trump at the White House yesterday. The meeting was closed to the press, but foreign aid was a likely topic. In his 2018 annual letter, Gates wrote that U.S. aid overseas saves lives, creates jobs and makes Americans more secure.
  3. The NCAA is officially a billion-dollar-per-year organization, reporting $1.045 billion in total revenue for 2017. Over $800 million of that came from TV and marketing rights fees. In other financial news, how’s your bracket holding up?
