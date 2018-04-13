How Your Small Business Can Take Advantage of Instagram

/

In this video, Entrepreneur's Andrea Huspeni explains how you can start using Instagram to grow your business.

Instagram is a great social media channel for marketing your business. However, with 25 million businesses on Instagram today, it’s a pretty saturated platform. So, how can you stand out from the crowd? In this video, Entrepreneur's Special Projects Director Andrea Huspeni shares her tips for optimizing Instagram as a business owner.

According to Huspeni, first things first: Get a business Instagram account. Unlike a personal Instagram account, a business one provides users access to important analytics, contact methods and other helpful tools. After you switch over, you should also think about developing a content calendar so you’re constantly posting, engaging users and staying active.

