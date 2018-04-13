My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media / Ask Entrepreneur

How Your Small Business Can Take Advantage of Instagram

In this video, Entrepreneur's Andrea Huspeni explains how you can start using Instagram to grow your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Instagram is a great social media channel for marketing your business. However, with 25 million businesses on Instagram today, it’s a pretty saturated platform. So, how can you stand out from the crowd? In this video, Entrepreneur's Special Projects Director Andrea Huspeni shares her tips for optimizing Instagram as a business owner.

Related: 7 Marketing Tips to Help Grow Your Brand on Instagram

According to Huspeni, first things first: Get a business Instagram account. Unlike a personal Instagram account, a business one provides users access to important analytics, contact methods and other helpful tools. After you switch over, you should also think about developing a content calendar so you’re constantly posting, engaging users and staying active.

Related: 11 Ways to Make Your Next Instagram Marketing Campaign Dazzle

To learn more about optimizing your Instagram account, click play.

The Definitive Guide to Instagram Analytics: So Much More Than Just a Pretty Picture

  • --shares
Add to Queue