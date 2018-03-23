My Queue

Marketing / Branding

Branding Boot Camp: How to Develop Your Brand Strategy

In part two of her four-part series, contributor Jessica Abo sits down with Grayce and Co's Kathleen Griffith to discuss how she can develop her brand positioning -- and how you can, too.
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In part one of our four-part series, marketing and business expert Kathleen Griffith and I identified that I was doing too many things to scale my business and had some homework to do. In this episode, I’ll share what the main job is I want to focus on and learn what I need to do to develop my brand strategy.

Related Video: Branding Boot Camp: What to Do When You're Doing Too Much

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

