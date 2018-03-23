Elon Musk's Mission to Put Wi-Fi on the Moon! 3 Things to Know Today.

/

March 23, 2018 1 min read

1. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg finally broke her silence on Cambridge Analytica, stating that she regrets taking too much time to publicly address the scandal. And speaking on the possibility of future regulation, she said, "It's not a question of if regulation, it's a question of what type."

2. Working too hard? South Korean officials think so. The government announced an initiative to curb a "culture of working overtime" by turning off government employees’ computers at 8 p.m. on Fridays.

3. Elon Musk's Falcon 9 is going to carry equipment to set up Wi-Fi on the moon by 2019! The Wi-Fi will be used for better communication during future lunar missions, including the establishment of a moon base. The only question: what should the password be?

