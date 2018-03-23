My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Elon Musk's Mission to Put Wi-Fi on the Moon! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

1. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg finally broke her silence on Cambridge Analytica, stating that she regrets taking too much time to publicly address the scandal. And speaking on the possibility of future regulation, she said, "It's not a question of if regulation, it's a question of what type."

2. Working too hard? South Korean officials think so. The government announced an initiative to curb a "culture of working overtime" by turning off government employees’ computers at 8 p.m. on Fridays.

3. Elon Musk's Falcon 9 is going to carry equipment to set up Wi-Fi on the moon by 2019! The Wi-Fi will be used for better communication during future lunar missions, including the establishment of a moon base. The only question: what should the password be?

Watch yesterday's 3 Things to Know: Are You Buying Zuck's Apology?

Zuckerberg Says He's Sorry. Are You Buying It? 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue