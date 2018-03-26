My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Car Vending Machines and New Emojis! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. A new report in Ars Technica reveals that Facebook has been scraping and collecting Android users' call and text data for years. A Facebook representative said that the practice is "widely used," and that users are able to opt-out if they wish.
  2. Apple is proposing a new set of emojis to "better represent individuals with disabilities." Emojis wearing hearing aids, communicating with sign language and using wheelchairs and canes are among the new proposed options.
  3. Alibaba and Ford teamed up to open a cat-themed car vending machine in China that lets customers test-drive vehicles. The test drives are free, as long as customers have a credit score of 700 or above.

