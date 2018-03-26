Car Vending Machines and New Emojis! 3 Things to Know Today.
- A new report in Ars Technica reveals that Facebook has been scraping and collecting Android users' call and text data for years. A Facebook representative said that the practice is "widely used," and that users are able to opt-out if they wish.
- Apple is proposing a new set of emojis to "better represent individuals with disabilities." Emojis wearing hearing aids, communicating with sign language and using wheelchairs and canes are among the new proposed options.
- Alibaba and Ford teamed up to open a cat-themed car vending machine in China that lets customers test-drive vehicles. The test drives are free, as long as customers have a credit score of 700 or above.
