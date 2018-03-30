My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

A Good and Bad Day for Elon Musk. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. In happy Elon Musk news, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 communications satellites today. In bad Elon Musk news, Tesla announced the recall of 123,000 Model S cars because of a steering bolt that is prone to rust.
  2. Under Armour revealed that 150 million MyFitnessPal app accounts were compromised in one of the biggest data breaches in history. Hackers gained access to usernames, email addresses and scrambled passwords. 
  3. A judge ruled that Starbucks and other coffee sellers must put a cancer warning on coffee sold in California. We're going to go full science-denier on this piece of news and just pretend we never heard it.

Have a great day!

