A Good and Bad Day for Elon Musk. 3 Things to Know Today.
- In happy Elon Musk news, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 communications satellites today. In bad Elon Musk news, Tesla announced the recall of 123,000 Model S cars because of a steering bolt that is prone to rust.
- Under Armour revealed that 150 million MyFitnessPal app accounts were compromised in one of the biggest data breaches in history. Hackers gained access to usernames, email addresses and scrambled passwords.
- A judge ruled that Starbucks and other coffee sellers must put a cancer warning on coffee sold in California. We're going to go full science-denier on this piece of news and just pretend we never heard it.
Have a great day!
