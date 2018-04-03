5 Ways to Increase Your Energy, Health and Happiness

/

Here are a few subtle tricks you can use to improve your lifestyle.

April 3, 2018

Depression, low energy or lack of self-esteem can come from any number of factors -- lack of sleep, diet, stress, personal issues, etc. Often, these issues can snowball, so that a lack of sleep can result in more stress and more stress results in less sleep. That makes it difficult to pinpoint the root cause.

However, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel wants to give viewers some out-of-the-box ideas about what might be wrong and how they can fix it going forward. For example, you might have food sensitivities you don't know about.

Click play to learn more food sensitivities and how you can live a healthier lifestyle.

