Zuck Goes to Washington and Makes $3 Billion. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
- It's day two of Mark Zuckerberg's Senate committee hearing! Yesterday the CEO spent five hours answering questions about content bias, privacy and sometimes simply how Facebook works. Things seem to have gone his way as Facebook stock was up 4.5% yesterday, increasing Zuckerberg’s net worth by about $3 billion.
- A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation after he accidentally dialed him. Stay tuned for the results of the landmark case of The People vs. Butt Dialing.
- Bloomberg released its list of the richest zip codes in America. If you live in 33109, home of Fisher Island off the coast of Miami, you're probably watching this on a solid gold computer.
Have a great day!
