Hiring Managers Are Going to Extremes to Weed Out Fake AI Applicants: ‘Wave Your Hand in Front of Your Face’

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In the age of AI, job interviews can get a little weird. The Wall Street Journal reports that during Zoom interviews, some candidates are asked to take down their Zoom backgrounds and pan the camera around the room, just to prove that they’re an actual human person.

This isn’t companies just being paranoid. A Checkr survey of 3,000 managers found 59% suspected candidates had used AI to misrepresent themselves. Many job candidates are now using AI during live video interviews, reading canned answers off a hidden screen in real time or having a hidden Cyrano feed them responses.

Heather Wilcox, a quality engineer who’s job hunting now, says she’s been interviewed by AI software that tracks her eye movements to check she isn’t reading off a hidden script. At Somos, candidates have to wave a hand in front of their face, since a bot wearing an AI-generated face usually can’t pull it off. At Nominal, they do interviews the old-fashioned way: in person. “The way to stand out in this moment is to be fundamentally human,” said co-founder Bryce Strauss.

