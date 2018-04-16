What Is the Definition of Entrepreneurship?

/

Marina Curry, founder of Beautycon Media, gives her answer in this video interview.

April 16, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars interviews Marina Curry, founder of Beautycon Media, who answers questions about entrepreneurship and her experience creating her own business. She starts by breaking down her definition of what an entrepreneur actually is, then speaks about how her experience prepared her to be successful as an entrepreneur and what advice she might have for her younger self.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Check Out This Beautiful and Versatile Office and Get Inspired for Your Next Workspace

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.