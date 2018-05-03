Elon Musk's 'Ironically Foolish' Tesla Process, Funeral for Robot Dogs and Starbucks Arrest Settlement: 3 Things to Know Today
- During Tesla's earnings call yesterday, Elon Musk admitted that one component of its automated process to make cars was "ironically foolish." He was referring to the placement and bonding of fiberglass mats to the top of battery packs by robots.
- A Japanese electronics repair company held a traditional funeral for old generations of Sony's AIBO robot dogs. The dearly departed robot pups will be scrapped for parts, similar to organ donors.
- The two black men who were arrested for simply waiting for their friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks has settled with the city. They'll each get a symbolic $1, and the pair arranged for the city to give $200,000 to a fund that supports young entrepreneurs.
Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Tinder Swipes Left on Zuckerberg's Dating App. 3 Things to Know Today.