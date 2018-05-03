My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Elon Musk's 'Ironically Foolish' Tesla Process, Funeral for Robot Dogs and Starbucks Arrest Settlement: 3 Things to Know Today

Get in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  1. During Tesla's earnings call yesterday, Elon Musk admitted that one component of its automated process to make cars was "ironically foolish." He was referring to the placement and bonding of fiberglass mats to the top of battery packs by robots.
  2. A Japanese electronics repair company held a traditional funeral for old generations of Sony's AIBO robot dogs. The dearly departed robot pups will be scrapped for parts, similar to organ donors.
  3. The two black men who were arrested for simply waiting for their friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks has settled with the city. They'll each get a symbolic $1, and the pair arranged for the city to give $200,000 to a fund that supports young entrepreneurs.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Tinder Swipes Left on Zuckerberg's Dating App. 3 Things to Know Today.

Tinder Swipes Left on Zuckerberg's Dating App. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue