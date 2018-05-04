How Two Teenpreneurs Are Helping People When They Are 'Not Okay'

/

Whether you're a teen or an adult suffering from loneliness, anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts or anything else, two teens share how their app makes immediate help just the tap of a button away.

May 4, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After developing a condition that caused then 15-year-old Hannah Lucas to faint daily, she was terrified of being alone. During one of her lowest moments, Lucas was alone in her room and contemplated self-harm. That moment made her ask herself, “What if there was a button I could press and someone would immediately know I was not okay?” She shared the idea with her brother, Charlie, and the notOK App was born.

When a user opens the app and taps the notOK Button, a text message is sent to up to five pre-selected contacts that reads: "Hey, I'm not OK. Please call me, text me or come find me,” along with a link to your current GPS location. You can read more about Hannah and Charlie in Jessica Abo's book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media.

Related: How This Founder Is Turning Her Pain Into Purpose With a $10,000 Scholarship

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.