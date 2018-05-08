How Facebook Quizzes Can Laser-Focus Your Advertising on the Platform

/

May 8, 2018 2 min read

In part two of Ben Angel's video series on monetizing Facebook ads, the Entrepreneur Network partner takes a closer look at using quizzes as an advertising source. Quizzes can be extremely beneficial for generating profit. They can be a great way to diversify your ads -- in addition to regular Facebook ads -- especially as the social network continues to roll out changes.

Creating a quiz is a smart way to specialize on a particular personality type or desired outcome. In this way, quizzes allow you to personalize your business to a certain audience, which builds up your credibility and authority.

To get the most return out of Facebook ads, Angel recommends two moves: First, generate cash actively to pay for all your existing advertisements, and second, build up an email and mailing list in hopes of converting these people to customers later. For Angel, this method guarantees you will get the most out of your money when paying for ads on Facebook.

