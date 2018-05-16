My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Is It Saying 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  1. The U.S. Senate will vote today on whether to reinstate net neutrality rules that make it illegal to limit some consumers' access to online content. Regardless of the outcome, it's TBD whether the House will vote on the issue.
  2. Instagram will soon tell you how much time you spend on the app. Aligned with parent company Facebook's efforts to emphasize "time well spent" on social media, a "usage insights" feature is in development.
  3. It's "The Dress" 2.0! Remember that dress that some people saw as black and blue and others saw as white and gold back in 2015? Now, an audio clip of one word repeating is going viral because some people hear it as "Yanny" while others swear it says "Laurel." Good luck arguing with your co-workers about that!

