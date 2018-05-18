Why This Entrepreneur Says It's Smart to Focus on Microinfluencers

Entrepreneur Daniel Greenberg explains why microinfluencers matter in today's digital world.

Daniel Greenberg is a young entrepreneur who has worked with brands such as Vita Coco, The Meadows, Jetsmarter, the VMAs and more. These days he's in charge of product ideation for MSCHF and believes working with microinfluencers can help brands reach their target audience. You can read more about Greenberg in Jessica Abo's book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look On Social Media.

