How to Build a Fitness Empire With Clients Like Kevin Hart

Andrew Medal talks to Ron "Boss" Everline about what it takes to build a successful fitness business with a high-celebrity profile list

May 25, 2018 2 min read

Ron “Boss” Everline has made personal fitness and training his life’s work. He attended Northwest Missouri State University on a full athletic football scholarship in pursuit of his professional football dreams. This next level of athletic achievement was the obvious choice for him as he comes from a pedigree of football elites.

He headed and co-created programs such as CJ the Workout Kid, which targets childhood obesity in Atlanta, and Teachers Get Fit, a secondary program to CJ the Workout Kid, to motivate teachers to be active and healthy examples to students.

Everline’s training programs have grown into the brand Total Player LLC, an umbrella company he created to introduce luxury health and fitness. He trained for the royal family throughout Europe, Africa and the United Arab Emirates. His celebrity client list is growing by the day, including award-winning comedian and actor Kevin Hart; Grammy Award-winning R&B artist and actor Ne-Yo; singer, actress and host Christina Milian; former "Cheetah Girl" and star of Empire Girls Adrienne Bailon; and R&B artist and actor Trey Songz, to name a few. Today, Everline is taking his vision to the next level by incorporating youth fitness into his constantly growing Just-Train brand.

