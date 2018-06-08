Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61. 3 Things to Know Today.

Celebrated chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain was found dead Friday morning in France. He was on location shooting his CNN series "Parts Unknown." The network confirmed the cause of death as suicide, just three days after fashion designer Kate Spade reportedly took her own life.
Suicide is a significant public health issue, and it’s important to discuss it openly and honestly. If possible, talk to loved ones about how you -- and they -- are feeling. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK or visiting SuicidePreventionLifeline.org, and you can reach the Crisis Text Line -- a free, 24/7 text message support service -- by texting 741-741.
