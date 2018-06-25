3 Things To Know

Attack of Amazon's $4.4 Million Interns! 3 Things to Know Today.

  1. Jeff Bezos's space-tourism startup Blue Origin will start selling passenger tickets for space trips in 2019. No word on ticket prices, but definitely bring your own barf bag.
  2. Speaking of Mr. Bezos, Amazon has so many summer interns, it costs $4.4 million to feed and house them and the city of Seattle had to add extra buses to get them back and forth from their University of Washington dorms.
  3. How's this for planning? CNET reports that Tokyo's waterworks department adjusted its water supply during the Japan/Columbia World Cup match this weekend, anticipating that during halftime, millions of fans would hit the bathroom and flush all at once -- and they were right. Usage went up 50% after the final whistle. GOOOOOOALLLLLLL!!!!

