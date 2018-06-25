Attack of Amazon's $4.4 Million Interns! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Jeff Bezos's space-tourism startup Blue Origin will start selling passenger tickets for space trips in 2019. No word on ticket prices, but definitely bring your own barf bag.
- Speaking of Mr. Bezos, Amazon has so many summer interns, it costs $4.4 million to feed and house them and the city of Seattle had to add extra buses to get them back and forth from their University of Washington dorms.
- How's this for planning? CNET reports that Tokyo's waterworks department adjusted its water supply during the Japan/Columbia World Cup match this weekend, anticipating that during halftime, millions of fans would hit the bathroom and flush all at once -- and they were right. Usage went up 50% after the final whistle. GOOOOOOALLLLLLL!!!!
