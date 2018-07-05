Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.
- With Toys 'R' Us out of business, Amazon is apparently looking to fill the void. The ecommerce giant reportedly plans to publish a holiday toy guide. That should make browsing its seemingly limitless options a lot easier.
- Yelp can not be forced to remove negative reviews from its site, the California Supreme Court has ruled. The court's 4-3 majority ruled federal law protects internet companies from liability for statements written by others.
- In 2011, the United States Postal Service used a photo of the commissioned replica Statue of Liberty located at Las Vegas’s New York-New York Resort & Casino on a stamp. Now, the Postal Service has been ordered to pay the sculptor $3.5 million for its accidental copyright infringement.
