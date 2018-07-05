3 Things To Know

Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
  1. With Toys 'R' Us out of business, Amazon is apparently looking to fill the void. The ecommerce giant reportedly plans to publish a holiday toy guide. That should make browsing its seemingly limitless options a lot easier.
  2. Yelp can not be forced to remove negative reviews from its site, the California Supreme Court has ruled. The court's 4-3 majority ruled federal law protects internet companies from liability for statements written by others.
  3. In 2011, the United States Postal Service used a photo of the commissioned replica Statue of Liberty located at Las Vegas’s New York-New York Resort & Casino on a stamp. Now, the Postal Service has been ordered to pay the sculptor $3.5 million for its accidental copyright infringement. 

