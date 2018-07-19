6 Simple Strategies to Drive More Traffic to Your Content

You may not have heard of a few of these tips.

July 19, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've created content and -- after all your hard work -- wondered where is all the traffic, consider mixing up your strategy. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu recommends a few tips to get more eyeballs on your content. One of Siu's suggestions is to upgrade your content by adding more up-to-date information.

Siu gives the example of Wikipedia, which built up its pages of content and gained more clout by adding more and more crowdsourced information.

Other helpful tweaks to content strategy include adding links to other pieces of your content within a current piece of content. You will be able to refer readers to other pieces you've work on and direct more traffic to these pieces.

Moreover, try repurposing your content. Reformat and package your content by not only sharing it on social networks, but also creating podcasts or webinars from the original content.

To hear more tips about driving traffic to your content, click the video.

Related: How to Write Cold Emails That Get Opens and Get Sales

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.