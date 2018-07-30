McDonald's Launches MacCoin. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Did you go see a movie this weekend? Did you use MoviePass? Or did you try? The owner of MoviePass disclosed that there was a "service disruption" due to the company's inability to make certain required payments. Meaning they ran out of cash. So they borrowed $5 million and started rolling again. On with the show!
- Tesla released its latest zero-emission ride: a $1,500 surfboard. It's only selling 200 of them, so if you're interested, sorry, they're surely sold out by the time you're seeing this.
- McDonald’s launched its own international currency: the MacCoin. It is not a cryptocurrency, however; just a voucher for a buy-one-get-one-free Big Mac.
Have a great day!
