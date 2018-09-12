3 Things To Know

Apple Unveils New Product Line. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

1. At Apple's annual fall event, CEO Tim Cook is expected to present the iPhone XS, a new line of Apple Watches and potentially even new computers and iPads. The announcements will be live-streamed on Twitter at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EST). 

2. Amazon will sell and ship live, full-size Christmas trees this year, starting in November. One seven-foot Fraser fir could cost you about $115. 

3. Nearly one-third of Americans experience anxiety over the course of their lifetimes, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and the National Institute of Mental Health. That's contributed to the growth of the “anxiety economy” -- things like adult coloring books, weighted blankets and fidget spinners (of which an estimated 19 million have been sold so far, according to market research from the NPD Group).

