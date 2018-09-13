Why Living Alongside Your Customers Can Help You Develop Credibility

The team at Outdoorsy built up its brand by engaging directly with the RV community.

September 13, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu, the marketing pro sits down with Jen Young, the CMO and co-founder of Outdoorsy, to talk about how she and her team went about building the company's credibility.

Young and her business owners dedicated themselves to their shareholders by buying an RV (as well as selling their own homes) and living inside them. People can become enamored by tech success stories and start to believe it can be simpler than it is. In reality, it takes a lot of groundwork and trial and error to truly achieve success.

Young and her team went right into the field and began asking questions. By asking questions, the team was able to begin the learning process instantly and figure out what mattered to the RV community. This strategy contributed to customer development.

To hear more about how the team engaged in problem-solving, click on the video above.

Related: How This 'Airbnb of RVs' Saw a Gap in the Marketplace and Ran With It

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.