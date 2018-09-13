The Impossible Burger Slides Into White Castle! 3 Things to Know Today.
- One of my favorite meat-free burgers, the Impossible Burger, will soon be available at every White Castle location. The Impossible Slider costs $1.99.
- The FDA has warned Juul and other e-cigarette companies that if they don't find a way to prevent teenagers from using their products, they risk being taken off the market. Some of Juul's flavors include mango, cucumber and creme.
- And Apple revealed its latest smartphones, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, which feature bigger displays and more processing power. The Cupertino company also showed off Apple Watch Series 4, which is equipped with a larger display and FDA-approved heart rate monitoring. Apple also boasted that it has shipped almost 2 billion iOS devices.
Watch yesterday's video: Apple Unveils New Product Line. 3 Things to Know Today.