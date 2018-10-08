Rocket Launches and Fist Fights! 3 Things to Know Today.
- SpaceX achieved another first: landing the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket on dry ground. A proud Elon Musk tweeted incredible pictures of the mission, and miraculously didn't slander a single person or government agency!
- If you ever want to buy a Banksy painting, check the refund policy first. Moments after Sotheby’s sold one of his works for $1.4 million, the painting began shredding itself while onlookers watched. Ruining its value or increasing it remains to be seen.
- After beating Conor McGregor in one of the most watched and most profitable UFC pay per views in history, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd and started pounding on McGregor's trainer. UFC president Dana White was disgusted...at the billions of dollars that UFC will make on the rematch.
Have a great day!
