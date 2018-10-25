3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  • Starbucks will soon unleash a new monstrosity upon us. The Witch's Brew Frappuccino is purple and green and apparently tastes like orange creamsicle. It also has chia seeds, which the company is calling "bat warts." Here at Entrepreneur, we dubbed the drink Witch Vomit.
  • Tesla surprised investors with good news. The Elon Musk-led company reported its third ever profitable quarter, with earnings at $2.90 per share, instead of losses. Net income was $311.5 million. It was Musk's last investor call as chairman for at least three years after a settlement with the SEC.
  • Drake is taking his love of gaming to a new level. The rapper-singer has become co-owner of 100 Thieves, a "lifestyle, apparel and esports" company that was founded by a retired professional Call of Duty player.

Watch other videos here.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Who Won the Mega Millions Jackpot?

3 Things To Know

An IHOP Opens a Bar! 3 Things to Know Today.

3 Things To Know

EBay Takes Amazon to Court! 3 Things to Know Today.