60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
- Starbucks will soon unleash a new monstrosity upon us. The Witch's Brew Frappuccino is purple and green and apparently tastes like orange creamsicle. It also has chia seeds, which the company is calling "bat warts." Here at Entrepreneur, we dubbed the drink Witch Vomit.
- Tesla surprised investors with good news. The Elon Musk-led company reported its third ever profitable quarter, with earnings at $2.90 per share, instead of losses. Net income was $311.5 million. It was Musk's last investor call as chairman for at least three years after a settlement with the SEC.
- Drake is taking his love of gaming to a new level. The rapper-singer has become co-owner of 100 Thieves, a "lifestyle, apparel and esports" company that was founded by a retired professional Call of Duty player.
