3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
1. CEOs and founders of big tech companies reportedly lost $61 billion during October's stock market plunge. Primary shareholders of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent took the biggest hit, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos lost as much as $34 billion over the course of the month. 

2. Waymo is the first company to receive permission to test unmanned self-driving cars in California. That means that as soon as April, the company -- which is owned by Google -- could test autonomous vehicles without backup drivers on public roads in the state. This milestone could eventually pave the way for self-driving taxis and more. 

3. Coca-Cola may have finally figured out a way to convince millennials to drink Diet Coke. The company surpassed investor expectations in its latest earnings report, partly due to people in their 20s and 30s buying the diet drink. The CEO attributes the success to a slender can redesign, new fruity flavors and brighter-colored packaging. 

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!