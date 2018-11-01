60-Second Video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.

November 1, 2018 1 min read

1. CEOs and founders of big tech companies reportedly lost $61 billion during October's stock market plunge. Primary shareholders of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent took the biggest hit, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos lost as much as $34 billion over the course of the month.

2. Waymo is the first company to receive permission to test unmanned self-driving cars in California. That means that as soon as April, the company -- which is owned by Google -- could test autonomous vehicles without backup drivers on public roads in the state. This milestone could eventually pave the way for self-driving taxis and more.

3. Coca-Cola may have finally figured out a way to convince millennials to drink Diet Coke. The company surpassed investor expectations in its latest earnings report, partly due to people in their 20s and 30s buying the diet drink. The CEO attributes the success to a slender can redesign, new fruity flavors and brighter-colored packaging.