The ‘Drake Curse’ Strikes Again at the World Cup: The Rapper is Currently Down $3 Million on 88 Bets

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Next time you’re making a sports bet, check what Drake is backing, and then do the opposite. The rapper doesn’t have the best track record. In fact, a whole website called TheDrakeCurse.com is dedicated to tracking his “outlandish sports bets.”

Since February 2022, Drake has placed 88 bets worth $40.2 million, winning just 35.7% of them, according to The Press Association via Bloomberg. He’s down $3.06 million all-time, including a rough stretch since April 2024. Per TheDrakeCurse.com, “Drake has lost $7.20M betting since Kendrick Lamar released ‘Euphoria’ on April 30, 2024, triggering one of the most infamous rap beefs in history.”

The 2026 World Cup was particularly brutal. Drake bet $1.5 million on Argentina to win in normal or extra time against Spain. Argentina lost 1-0. But not all his bets have been cursed. Drake has bet on cricket three times over the years and won all three, netting him just under $1 million.