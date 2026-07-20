FIFA Is Selling Pieces of the World Cup Field for $450. Not Everyone’s Thrilled

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How much money did the 2026 World Cup score? About $40 billion, according to Bank of America estimates, with half of that bounty in the US alone.

Bloomberg reports that New York and New Jersey, which hosted the final between Spain and Argentina, got an especially big chunk:

A host-committee study found the group stage alone produced $1.2 billion in direct economic impact for the region.

Resale tickets for the final between Argentina and Spain averaged around $12,500, well above recent Super Bowl resale prices.

The opening Brazil-Morocco match generated MetLife Stadium’s highest food-and-beverage revenue for any event since the 2014 Super Bowl.

The tournament’s official $20 shuttle service sold more than 69,000 tickets, pulling in $1.4 million.

FIFA found a way to cash in beyond ticket and jersey sales, selling pieces of the actual MetLife Stadium turf as souvenirs for $450, plus a $3,000 crystal-cut glass World Cup trophy. Not every local official is sharing in FIFA’s glory. New Jersey state representative Michael Inganamort doesn’t appreciate the organization profiting off cutting up the region’s own stadium field. “FIFA needs to get off our turf, literally,” he said.