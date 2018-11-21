The Simple Reason Content Is Still Integral to Your Business's Marketing

With so much published every day, here's why you should keep digital content in your marketing toolbox.

November 21, 2018 2 min read

In this latest video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Hawke Media's Erik Huberman, the marketing guru discusses the purpose of publishing content.

Huberman describes content as a means for your customers to get more familiar with your brand and to visit your website in order for them to purchase your product. Moreover, with your customers coming to your website more often, you will be able to increase your conversion rate. From there, a higher conversion rate can lead to more purchases along with a higher likelihood a one-time customer will become a life-long customer.

To hear more about the benefits of creating content for the marketing side of your business, click the video.

