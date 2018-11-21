Content Strategy

The Simple Reason Content Is Still Integral to Your Business's Marketing

With so much published every day, here's why you should keep digital content in your marketing toolbox.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Hawke Media's Erik Huberman, the marketing guru discusses the purpose of publishing content.

Huberman describes content as a means for your customers to get more familiar with your brand and to visit your website in order for them to purchase your product. Moreover, with your customers coming to your website more often, you will be able to increase your conversion rate. From there, a higher conversion rate can lead to more purchases along with a higher likelihood a one-time customer will become a life-long customer. 

To hear more about the benefits of creating content for the marketing side of your business, click the video.

Related: Don't Wait to Launch Until Your Product Is Perfect

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Content Strategy

How to Get the Audience You Want With This Painless YouTube Strategy

Content Strategy

Where to Start When Building Your Business's Website

Content Strategy

If You Want to Make Terrific Content, You Have to Make Terrible Content