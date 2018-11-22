Podcasts

The 5 Keys to Creating Subscribe-Worthy Podcasts

If you're contemplating starting a podcast, or simply want to grow your subscriber list, check out these tips.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the words of Entrepreneur partner Eric Siu, podcasting is a great media format which will capture all of a user's attention.  

A few tips for podcasters who are just starting out include:

  1. Always keep up your consistency. If you are working routinely on your podcasts, that means your content will always be fresh and relevant to your audience. Also, a steady schedule will ensure that your listeners will come back again and again. 
  2. Talk about something unique. 
  3. Pay attention to the quality of your audio. Having a good mic will translate to better audio, so look to up your game with great sound. 
  4. Promote and get the word out. This can mean leveraging your social media followings and using these channels to spread the word. 

To hear all of Siu's tips about developing a podcast, click on the video. 

