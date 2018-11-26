Why This Cowboy-Themed Office Gets Its Employees Inspired to Go to Work

CoBiz Financial shares why its space is both stylish yet fun to work in.

November 26, 2018

The atmosphere of an office can significantly contribute to the culture and mood of a company. As shown in this latest episode of Office Land, from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, the commercial bank, CoBiz Financial prides itself on the office's inviting, rustic design. When visitors come to CoBiz Financial's office, they may notice the different types of work spaces, the overall functionality of the office, as well as the cowboy- and Western-influenced décor throughout the office.

As the company's communication director, Sue Hermann, explains, the company weaves its Western-inspired design throughout other aspects of the business The ideas of "doing right by others" and "caring for others" are a main facet of CoBiz Financial's internal culture.

Click the video to hear more.

